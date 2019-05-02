Kerala Blockchain Academy is India’s First Hyperledger Training Partner

Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), an initiative of the of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management – Kerala (IIITM-K), has become the first official Hyperledger training partner in India after it was chosen by the US-based Linux Foundation Hyperledger Project as a feature member organization for offering training courses.

With this achievement, KBA has become one among the seven official training partners of Hyperledger across the globe and the first organization in India to achieve the status. This will enable KBA to conduct courses in for Hyperledger frameworks and tools.

An Associate Member of Hyperledger Project, KBA has successfully proved that that its training programmes meet the Hyperledger benchmarks for experience and quality, including the ability to provide student references from major organizations that have used its training services.

The Academy signed an MoU with Intel Technology India Private Limited to collaborate in training and capacity building in Hyperledger Sawtooth Technology, in June 2018.

It offers in-person instructor-led classroom training in Hyperledger Sawtooth and already trained over 100 Certified Hyperledger Sawtooth Developers through CHD programmes in collaboration with Intel Corporation.

Also, KBA provides customized programmes for business, technical professionals, entrepreneurs and corporate clients with the required balance of topics, industry-specific use cases, and practice sessions.

KBA’s CHD programme in Sawtooth covers an introduction to Hyperledger Sawtooth, providings an overview and basic understanding of blockchain technology.

In this 90-hour course including hands-on comprehensive labs, the trainee will get familiar with smart contracts applied in various business scenarios.

KBA also offers the Certified Blockchain Associate (CBA) programme – an introductory course on Blockchain Technology; Certified Ethereum Developer (CED) Programme – an in-depth training programme for Ethereum developers; Certified Blockchain Business Professional (CBP)–a 30 hours (Full-time / Part-time) Programme for business professionals and entrepreneurs; and Certified Blockchain Architect (CBR) [Currently offered only for CED & CHD Certified Candidates] Programme– a 450 hours full-time training, designed to nurture a world-class blockchain architect.

KBA also provides tech consulting, advisory, as well as Hyperledger implementation for large organizations and government agencies.