Kerala-made Vehicle Tracking Gizmo Goes Global Market

A vehicle tracking device called Smart Eclipse, manufactured with the cooperation of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) by IoT (Internet of Things)-based mobility solutions provider VST Mobility Solutions, was launched in Kerala as well as in global market. The company has got export orders from more than 100 countries, besides bagging Rs 140 crore foreign investment.

K.R. Jyothilal, Principal Secretary, Transport, launched the product in Kerala and Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, handed over the certificate for the distribution rights of the product in all the 14 districts of the state to the company Central Eye Track at a function held here. Dr S Chithra, Director, Kerala State IT Mission launched IoT-based intelligent transport system VDASH on the occasion.

Global firm HERE Technologies will be distributing the product in global market and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between the two companies at the function. Signing the MoU, Adithya Waghray, Manager, Global Alliance, HERE Technologies, said the partnership would bring innovations in the fields of transport systems, urban transportation, and fleet management.

Alvin George, CEO, VST Mobility Solutions, said the company, which was founded in 2015, had achieved this feat within a short span of time.

Meanwhile, Raymond Mikhael, Chairman, VST Mobile Solutions, who is based in Canada, expressed his willingness for investment for the future activities of the company in Kerala. Currently, he is also the Chairman of Gulf Business Group and the Additional Director of Anas Tec India Pvt. Ltd. The investment activities will create more employment opportunities in the company, which has 117 employees at present.

Dinesh Patkar, India Head, Quectel, the partnering company of VST Mobile Solutions; and Sourab Chanda, Country Sales Head, Mobility Division, TATA Communications, were also present.