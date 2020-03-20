Kerala Rolls Out Rs 20K Cr Package to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government has announced a 20,000 crore package to offset financial crisis and get people’s lives back on track. This was announced by the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a press conference on Thursday. In the next two months, families who come under the Kudumbasree schemes will get a loan of Rs. 2000 crore.

The Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will distribute 2000 crore during the months of April and May. Social Security pensions will be paid in March. Two months of pension will be deposited together An amount of Rs 1320 crore will be allotted for this purpose. Rs. 1000 will be given to families with financial difficulties who do not avail of the social security pension. Rs 100 crore will be allotted for this purpose. Families will be given a month’s worth of cereals. Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

An amount of Rs 50 crore will be allocated in April for the purpose of opening thousands of restaurants which will provide cheap meals at Rs. 20. As much as Rs 500 crore has been set aside for the health package.

Contract arrears will be paid in April. Rs 14,000 crore would be allotted for this. Fitness fee for autorickshaws will be relaxed. Stage carriage and contract carriage in buses will be tax-deductible. Stage carriers will be given a one-month exemption for three months tax. Similar discounts will also be given for contractual matters. Rs 23.60 crore will be offered as concession.

A month’s allowance will be allowed to pay off electricity and water bills. The state has also decided to waive the entertainment tax on movie theaters.