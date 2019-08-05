Kerala Start Up Mission Rolls Out Funding Platform to Aid Early-Stage Startups

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has floated a platform for the early-stage startups to gain funds by facilitating them to present their ideas before investors, in three venues across the state from August 7 to 9.

The sessions, “Venture capital for startups 101”, will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. Only 10 selected startups from each venue will get the opportunity to pitch, and they should have a KSUM UNIQUE ID.

Vatsal Kanakiya, Chief Technology Officer, 100x.vc, will address the startups on venture capital and other topics related to investments. An early-stage SEBI-registered investment firm, 100x.vc is focused on investing in early-stage startups to effectively become their coach.

The first of these series will be held at KSUM, UL Cyberpark, Kozhikode, on August 7. Register here.

The second event is scheduled at KSUM, KTIZ, Kochi, on August 8. Registration can be done here.

Capital city will host the final session at KSUM, Technopark , on August 9. All the sessions will begin at 10am and conclude at 5pm with One-on-One pitch with selected early-stage startups.