Kerala Startup Unveils App for Hearing-Impaired to Learn Tech Courses

Digital Arts Academy for the Deaf (DAAD), a Kerala Startup Mission-incubated edu-tech product startup, led by six hearing and speech impaired persons and two interpreters, has developed a web application to help the deaf community gain access to various technical courses.

DAAD will start offering technical courses, including those in tally and photoshop, through its web app from November 1.

The application will help aspiring deaf community break barriers on their way in gaining access to technical education due to the absence of sign language teachers to conduct such courses.

Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary (Social Justice, Government of Kerala), inaugurated the web app platform at KSUM, Technopark here on Wednesday. Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, and Remya Raj, CEO, DAAD, were also present on the occasion.

“Our focus is on delivering accessible technical education to the 18 million odd deaf people across India, and many of them are under the age of 30. The deaf community experiences a lot of barriers to live a full and productive life,” said Remya Raj.

The DAAD platform is a state-of-the-art web app hybrid, and students will be able to access courses offline as well as online. Courses would be available in Indian Sign Language (ISL), natural sign language and context translated sign language with English subtitles.