Kerala Startups Grab Attention at Singapore Innovation Fest

As many as eight startups led by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) have scaled their business to the international market by pitching their ideas and products at Southeast Asia’s largest and most exciting innovation festival held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

A few of them have also got invitations from various countries to introduce their products. Based on the discussions held in Singapore, further steps will be taken to showcase their products in the respective countries, the KSUM has said. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

KSUM has so far taken close to 120 startups to international destinations, enabling them to establish market access in different countries.

A platform to showcase Asia’s most innovative developments, the Innovfest Unbound 2019 had the presence of Kerala startups from the domain of new technologies as India’s sole representation.

These startups showcased their products at the two-day event, which concluded on June 28 (Friday), and impressed most of the participants of over 15,000 entrepreneurs, brands, corporates, investors and tech startups from 100-plus countries.

The start-ups to receive applause were Agrima Infotech, Resfeber Infosolutions, Ignitarium, Indograce Ecommerce, Alcodex Technologies, TutorComp Infotech India, Caspar Technologies, and FreelanceTeams. Mr Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, Business Development Manager, KSUM, led the KSUM delegation at the event.

The Kerala team along with Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, Business Development Manager, Kerala Startup Mission (fifth from left) at Innovfest Unbound 2019.

Innovfest Unbound 2019 was the anchor event of Smart Nation Innovations, a week-long series of events that showcase Asia’s most innovative developments. It was organised by NUS Enterprise and Unbound.

The event was meant to connect brands and corporations with disruptive technology to fuel their innovation and growth. Participants interacted and shared new ideas apart from building partnerships and celebrating digital disruption at the event.