Kerala State Website Tops at National e-Governance Meet

The official website of the Kerala Government has been adjudged as the best portal by the 23rd National e-Governance Conference held in Mumbai.

In the total index, the website, www.kerala.gov.in, which comes under the Electronics and IT Department of the State, secured 83 per cent marks in the e-governance category, pipping other States. Goa, Haryana, and West Bengal secured the next three places respectively.

State IT Mission is operating this official portal in association with Information and Public Relations Department. The specialty of the portal is the Service Delivery Gateway that contains services of various departments. Public can avail themselves of around 50 various government services through this website.

Among North-East States and hill states, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Assam bagged first, second and third places respectively in the portal category.

The States were chosen based on their achievements through a survey conducted by the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment-2020. The benchmark for the ranks of the portals were ease of access, content availability, ease of use, and information security.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the conference. State IT Mission Director Dr S. Chithra, and officials of IT Department were also present.