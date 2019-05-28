Kerala to Explore Potential of Power from Waste with Rs 250-Cr Plant in Kozhikode

The first of the many waste-to-energy plants lined up by the Kerala government is set to come up in Kozhikode. The plant, being planned to be built in the most modern fashion, will come up on 12.67 acres of land at Njaliyanparambu, leased out by the Kozhikode Corporation to the KSIDC, the nodal agency for the project.

A KSIDC spokesperson sad that the tender procedures for selecting a private partner for implementing the project has been completed. A consortium led by Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech Private Ltd, has been selected for executing and operating the project. The plant will be operational in two years after necessary approvals and clearances.

The plant will have a capacity to treat 300 tonnes of solid waste. The company will be given Rs. 3500 as tipping fee for collecting and treating one tonne of solid waste.

Solid waste collected from areas under Kozhikode Corporation, Koyilandi, Feroke and Ramanattukara municipalities and Olavanna, Kunnamangalam and Kadalundi grama panchayats will be treated at the plant.

The plant, which will set up in accordance with the rules introduced by the central government for solid waste treatment, will be fully environment friendly. The local bodies will be responsible for collecting solid waste from households and transporting the same to the bins installed by the company in various places. It will be the responsibility of the company to transport the same in covered vehicles to the plant and treat there. Zonta Infratech Private Ltd representatives said that the most appropriate technology for treating solid waste will be used at the plant.

The solid waste will be burnt in very high temperature at plant using European technology of controlled combustion. The gas generated from burning the solid waste will be used for producing electricity. The produced electricity will be supplied to the KSEB at a price fixed by the Electricity Regulatory Commission. The presence of harmful particles in the gas will be below the limit set by the pollution control board.

Another major highlight of the plant is that it won’t emit any of the harmful gases generated when burning fuel. According to the officials, KSIDC has already given the letter of intent to the company. The special purpose vehicle will be formed within 30 days after receiving the letter of intent.

The corporation and other local bodies, KSIDC and the state government will enter into a memorandum of understanding with the company. Pushpanathan Dharmalingam, Technical Director, Zonta Infratech Private Ltd, said the plant, which is being setting up at a cost of Rs 250 crore, will be of world class standard. He added that the plant will be one of the biggest projects executed in the environment sector in the state. It will provide a permanent solution for the severe waste problem existing in the Malabar region.

It is the first of the seven waste-to-energy plants planned in the state. The other plants will come up in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Kannur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.