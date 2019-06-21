Kerala Tourism Hops On to Tik Tok Travel Bandwagon

Short-form mobile videos platform TikTok has announced the India edition of its global in-app travel campaign, #TikTokTravel. The local in-app campaign #YehMeraIndia showcases India as a key global travel destination by inviting TikTok users to share their travel moments with the world.

As part of the campaign, Kerala Tourism launched their official account on TikTok and will be leveraging the platform to promote the state’s tourism. “We are thrilled to be one of the first state tourism boards to come onto TikTok and be part of #TikTokTravel and #YehMeraIndia. We truly believe that TikTok as a platform will effectively help us further promote Kerala as an attractive tourist destination in India. In fact, it is very encouraging to see that a number of Kerala’s travel hashtags already have millions of views on TikTok. There couldn’t have been a better time for us to kick-start our TikTok journey. TikTok’s global reach allows us to showcase Kerala’s myriad offerings to the world and we hope that people would like to visit the state themselves to experience all the wonderful destinations after discovering and sharing these TikTok videos,” said P Bala Kiran, Director, Kerala Tourism.

TikTok has become increasingly popular for showcasing authentic travel moments, with over 400,000 videos under the #travel hashtag and a total of over 1.7 billion views. These videos range from creators interacting with nature in various ways, to immersing themselves in different cultures such as tasting street food, to trying their hand at uniquely local experiences.

In Kerala, some of the top viewed travel destinations in TikTok include #palakkad – 35.5mn views; #Wayanad – 32.9m views; #Munnar – 32.8m views; #Kovalam – 2.9mn views; and #Thekaddy – 1.3mn views. In India, some of the top viewed Indian travel destinations are #TajMahal – 79.2mn views; #GoldenTemple – 67.6mn views; #Himalaya – 22.6mn views; #redfort – 13.6mn views; and #GateWayofIndia – 9.0mn views.

“We are thrilled to roll out our TikTok Travel campaign in India which aims to bring to life the beautiful landscape, colourful culture and unforgettable experiences and moments that the country has to offer to travellers. We hope it will encourage more and more people to pack their bags and explore this wonderful country, not only to know it better but also to broaden their own mental horizons,” said Sachin Sharma, Director of Sales and Partnerships, TikTok (India).

“Embracing the spirit of TikTok, the #TikTokTravel campaign transcends all boundaries and celebrates diversity. Through this campaign, we are looking forward to TikTok becoming the go-to destination for the various travel moments, as seen and experienced by our community of over 200 million users in India,” he said.