KMA CSR Award for UST Global

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won the Kerala Management Association (KMA) CSR award as the first runner-up in the field of education at the KMA CSR conclave held in Kochi recently. The award felicitated UST Global’s outstanding efforts in offering comprehensive education facilities and ensuring physical, mental, economic and social well-being of the underprivileged kids.

Speaking on this occasion, Sunil Balakrishnan, Global Head for Development Centre Operations, and Chief Value Officer, UST Global said, “From inception, UST Global has believed in and contributed to the development of the societies in and around the locations that we work. Our holistic approach to improve the quality of life of growing generations is as important to us as our passion to contribute to the success of our customers. This prestigious award from Kerala Management Association is a testament to the humble work we do to enhance the social capital at the grass roots level. This award will motivate us further to continue the efforts in enabling the less privileged students to dream big and help them realizing those dreams.”

The Kerala Management Association (KMA) CSR awards conclave had its first edition last year which is aimed to identify and recognise the exemplary CSR work of the corporate entities and NGOs during the year. This is the second year in a row, where UST Global is winning the KMA CSR Award.

‘Adopt a School’ is a UST Global CSR initiative where the company adopts government schools in the rural communities. The program is organized and executed by UST Global employees, as a part of its employee engagement framework called Colors. The organisation spends over several thousand volunteer hours per year, besides contributing financially through the UST Welfare Foundation. 13 Govt schools in Trivandrum and 15 Schools in Kochi are part of this initiative. The program focuses on digitizing the educational ecosystem, improving the employability of students, implementing sustainable initiatives for the benefit of individuals and environment, besides providing of quality education to the children.

UST Global with its mission of ‘Transforming Lives’ undertakes several CSR activities that encompass healthcare, education, livelihood, women empowerment and increasing employability of individuals. ‘Impact India’ is UST Global’ s national program to provide technology jobs for the differently abled individuals in India. The program is part of UST Global’s worldwide social transformation programs that include ‘Grand Transformation Mexico’ and ‘Step it Up America’.