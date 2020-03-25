Know Why Management, Commerce Students Seek a Career in Data Science

With the increase in importance being given to skills over degrees and practical understanding over rote learning, students from non-technical backgrounds are also entering the world of technology through online trainings. Online trainings give equal liberty to students from any stream to explore new career opportunities. It allows affordable and accessible solutions to those who aim to learn new skills while managing their regular study or work schedule.

As per Internshala Trainings’ recent data, out of the overall training enrolments, 28% of the enrolments were made for data science training. Most of the non-tech students enrolled in these trainings have either pursued or were pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) or Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com). Other trainings which attracted non-tech students include web development, ethical hacking, programming with python, and AutoCAD.

Why Data Science?

Data analysis is the need of the hour

For every business to run smoothly, a data-driven approach is a must. Data helps in the analysis of past performances and the insights-driven out of the same help businesses to improve their production, marketing, and sales strategies. Today, almost every industry and its operations take place online accumulating a huge amount of unstructured data every day. This data, whether it is about the users, product, sales, or anything, needs to be properly sorted, organised, and analysed to bring out essential information in the simplest form. As dealing with this data is extremely important for organisations, the requirement of data scientists is also soaring high. Data is present everywhere and thus, it brings out various job opportunities that B.Com, B.B.A., and students from other fields struggle to find in their stream of graduation.

Development of job-specific and soft skills

During their graduation period, commerce and management students get a good understanding of certain skills like Excel and statistics. Enrolling in a data science training helps them to polish these skills and combine non-technical and technical skills to take data-based and analytically driven managerial decisions. The soft skills that you gain during your course of learning such as problem-solving, structural and logical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and effective communication are all transferable. Once learnt, these skills assist in your holistic development.

Practical exposure through a real-world project

Through online data science trainings, you learn Python programming, statistics, predictive modelling, and machine learning, and combine all of these to bring out relevant, comparable, and valuable information from the cluttered unstructured data. During the training, you also work on an industrial project where you design an end-to-end predictive model for a financial firm which helps in strengthening your practical knowledge and adds weight to your resume.



Assists in finding better job opportunities and helps in higher studies

Students are preferring data science over other trainings because it can help them find unique job opportunities in both management and data science. And, even if they do not aim to make their career in the core field of data science, the knowledge that they gain gives them an edge over other students while applying for higher education. Popular modern post-graduation specialisations for management students like international accounting, entrepreneurship, company secretaryship, travel and tourism, and business analytics all require a strong understanding of data combined with the ability to manage businesses.

Career opportunities for Data Science professionals

Data science is the fuel of businesses today and will be the same in the future. Learning data science opens a wide array of job opportunities that will continue to evolve in the upcoming years. Professionals skilled in data science can work in multiple roles such as data and analytics manager, business analyst, database administrator, statistician, data architect, data analyst, quantitative analyst, and data scientist. As per Internshala’s data, on average, data science interns in India get an average stipend of Rs. 9000/- month.

Learning data science through online trainings is the most convenient way of strengthening your command on both theoretical and practical concepts. More and more beginners from non-technical fields are enrolling in the same as they don’t have to be a graduate in engineering or a pro at coding. It is one such field which comes with limitless possibilities for those who have a conviction to maintain pace with the ever-changing technology and learn new technical skills by practising limitlessly.