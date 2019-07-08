Kochi Gears Up to Host India’s Largest Women Startup Summit

In a bid to promote women entrepreneurship in a big way, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will host a Women Startup Summit on August 1, in association with the Indian Women Network floated by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), at the Integrated Startup Complex, Kochi.

Kerala has 13 per cent of women participation in the technology startup ecosystem and the state government has taken proactive steps for increasing the participation of women in the sector. It has implemented multiple policies and schemes, which focus on supporting the women startups. Based on the concept “Of Women-By Women-For Women”, the state government schemes can be availed by women startups from across the country. The support facilities offered by the government will be shared in the women summit.

The ‘Women Startup Summit 2019’ aims at encouraging aspiring women professionals to take up their entrepreneurial journey and developing an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the State.

Successful women leaders, startup founders, policy makers and women entrepreneurs will share their experiences, aspirations and celebrate their success stories revolving round the theme “Developing an Inclusive Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” at the one-day event.

The meet will be open for all women professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and startup founders.

About 20 women startups shortlisted from the “She Loves Tech” national grand challenge will be showcased in the summit. “She Loves Tech 2019 Global Start up Competition”is a global platform for women entrepreneurs as well as startups dedicated to improve the lives of women. More details here.