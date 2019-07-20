Kochi Startup Sastra Robotics Inks MoU with Lockheed Martin

Kochi-based startup Sastra Robotics India Pvt Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US global aerospace, defence security company Lockheed Martin, paving the way for the robots produced by the Indian venture to gain entry into avionics testing.

Successful qualification would enable Sastra Robotics to be a supplier to Lockheed Martin and other Tier-1 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). These products can help in the testing of avionics display of tactical fighter platforms, including the F-21.

Mentored by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Sastra Robotics focuses on manufacturing intelligent robotic platforms for industrial product testing automation. Since 2015, global brands like Robert BOSCH, Honeywell, HCL, Audiences, and Knowles are using their robots for HMI testing automation of real physical devices.

Meanwhile, the US firm also signed MoUs with Chennai-based startup Terero Mobility, and Bengaluru-based startup NoPo Nanotechnologies for providing various technology services.

Vivek Lall, Vice President for Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said: “The agreements attest to the commitment of Lockheed Martin to cultivate and integrate indigenous content into global systems and platforms. Through the agreement, we look to provide engineering support, mentoring, and assistance in the qualification of some of the technologies proposed, all of which contribute to our mission of making in India.”

“Kerala has a pool of scale up startups and we find startups getting recognized by the industries on the quality of their products. Initiatives like the India Innovation Growth Programme (IIGP) help startups get connected with industries and we really look forward for more industries to be part of the Kerala startup ecosystem,” said Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, Manager, Business Development, KSUM.