KSUM Incubation Hub to Support Ventures by SC Youth

In a major initiative to extend substantial support to start-up ventures floated by Scheduled Castes youths, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has set up an exclusive incubation hub here in association with the Scheduled Castes Development Department of Kerala Government.

The facility, named Startup Dreams located at Mannanthala Ambedkar Bhavan, will incubate innovative ideas and technology products, support them through facilities and capacity-building programmes and grow them up into scalable business.

The project encompasses startup incubation programmes, conduct of training and development workshops and sessions, building business connects and networks, providing linkage to R&D labs and backing branding and operational activities.

The incubation support includes a three-month initial mentorship programme, 3-6 months pre-incubation with a nominal license of Rs.100 per seat for a month. It also offers incubation for a period of 11 months (extendable) with a license of Rs.150 and acceleration for a period of six months for a fee of Rs.200 seat/month, besides extending infrastructure facilities.

Startups having their ideas validated and developed a minimum viable prototype or proof of concept can apply for the programme. Application is open till March 31, 2020.

The highlights of the project include structured cohort programme, startup story boards & milestone settings, monthly updates and quarterly reviews, mentor speed-dating and investor connects, customised startup sessions/ workshops, demoday revolving fund (Seed fund for SC entrepreneurs), innovation grants and connecting with banks.

The project also includes patent support scheme, VC funding marketing support, and connecting startups with government departments, besides organizing monthly entrepreneurs meetup educational programmes. For registration details head here.