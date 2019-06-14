KSUM Invites Startups for XR Accelerator Programme

Applications have been invited from startups for the XR Accelerator programme being conducted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)’s Future Technologies Lab in association with US-based Unity Technologies, the creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform.

It is one of the programmes run by Unity Centre of Excellence (CoE) to support enterprise development in the Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR)/Gaming sector. A unique collaboration by KSUM, it has been designed with the objective of putting India in the AR/VR map of the world.

Selected startups will be showcased at ‘Unite India 2019’ in November, the annual flagship event by Unity. Other benefits include free Unity commercial licenses, mentorship from its field engineers, access to lab and equipment and funding opportunities. In addition, the selected startups will be introduced to Unity Partner networks, its training and certification vouchers and bi-monthly user group meeting of the company.

KSUM also offers to the startups access to various schemes of the Kerala government. Last date of application is July 6. Startups registered in Kerala can avail 50 per cent scholarship in the six-month programme. Details here.

Future Technologies Lab is an initiative by KSUM to provide necessary tools, equipment and infrastructure for Research and Development of emerging technologies.