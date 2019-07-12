KSUM Lines Up Club of Founders of $1-Mn Startups

With the aim of bringing together top fundraised startups in the state, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising a conclave of the founders of such companies.

The July 31 event in downtown Ernakulam will see the convergence of entrepreneurs who led the early-seed stage of their startups, organisers said.

“The intention is to form a club of such founders.It will be named the ‘Million Dollar Club’,” according to KSUM Chief Executive Officer Dr Saji Gopinath. “The club will consist of startups that raised a funding at a minimum valuation of one million US dollars.”

The meeting at Hotel Crowne Plaza will also discuss the next round of fund requirements. “The KSUM will support the founders of this club for its growth,” revealed Dr Gopinath. “The meetup will discuss the requirement of the founders to scale up in terms of funds and other support.”

Further, the July 31 meet will feature investors looking for Pre-Series A and Series A round investment opportunities so as to facilitate their network with the attending founders. “These investors will advise the founders,” said the CEO of the KSUM, which is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

The founders who fall in the above-mentioned category may write in toksum-funding@startupmission.in to become a part of the proposed club, organisers informed. The meetup will last for an hour from 6 pm, followed by a networking dinner. Dignitaries from the state government and KSUM will be present.