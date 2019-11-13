KSUM MoU with Calicut Varsity to Set Up Fablab on Campus

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Calicut (UoC) to set up a mini Fablab on the campus with special focus on digital fabrication and future technologies.

The facility will enable students of the university to familiarise themselves with new manufacturing methodologies like 3D printing, laser cutting and electronics production.

Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, and Dr C.L. Joshy, Registrar, UoC, signed the MoU at a function at the Senate House, UoC, on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Dr Saiji Gopinath said: “The mini Fablab will enable to promote entrepreneurship culture among students, alumni and other stakeholders of the UoC. Several evangelisation programmes will be conducted through the mini FabLab.”

“The UoC will provide 2,000 square feet space for setting up the facility with capital assistance from KSUM. The mini Fablab will promote maker culture in the region, and enable students to associate with industry bodies, professionals and other supporting entities to develop their ventures into sustainable enterprises,” said Dr Joshy.

Dr K. Mohammed Basheer, Vice Chancellor, UoC; Dr P. Mohan, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Dr M. Manoharan, Director – Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Member, Syndicate, UoC; and Ravindran Kasthuri, CEO, Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) were also present.

As per the MoU, KSUM will manage the Fablab for a minimum period of 18 months. During this period, the agency will appoint necessary personnel to manage the lab at its own cost, and operating cost after this period will be borne by the UoC.

The mini Fablab will be open to both professionals, local innovators, entrepreneurs and students. It will run fabrication projects and other training courses to students on a periodic basis.

KSUM, Kerala’s nodal agency of Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, will extend the mentorship, technology guidance and connects for the users of the mini Fablab in their domain fields.