Lo! Foods Raises Funds from FMCG, Fin Investment Giants

Bengaluru-based packaged Foods brand Lo! Foods has raised half-a-million dollars from a clutch of well-known angel funding players in the financial and FMCG verticals. The company, started in early 2019 by former Ola senior executive Sudarshan Gangrade, received angel funding from Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, Venture Cataylst, Rashmi Daga, Founder, Freshmenu, Raveen Sastry, Co-founder, Myntra, Mitesh Shah, CFO, BookMyShow, Sunil Chhabra, Advisor & Founding Team Member, Jumbotail, Gaurav Arora,Chief Investment Officer, ASK Wealth.

Lo! Foods has also brought on board advisors to mentor the Founder for the next phase of growth of the brand. Advisors include stalwarts of the FMCG industry – PC Musthafa, Co-founder CEO, ID Fresh Food India and Anuradha Narasimhan, Ex CMO, Britannia.

According to Sudarshan Gangrade, Founder, Lo! Foods, “Lo! Foods was started with a single purpose – to build a truly healthy product that works. A brand that creates a healthy and low carb keto friendly food that is inherently Indian. Our products have seen great traction and validation with our consumers, with extremely high monthly repeats. Fine dining spaces like 5-Star hotels have also validated our product quality and taste by creating exclusive menus. Top FMCG and Financial executives coming on board to invest and mentor the company is another strong validation of the prospects we have as an organization. We believe we are now ready to further scale up our operations to the next level.”

Lo! Foods range of products include atta, biscuits, snacks, namkeens and chocolates. The products are available on top health platforms like Freshmenu, Eat Fit and e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket. With the infusion of fresh funds, Lo! Foods will look to further scale up its online presence aggressively.

Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, Venture Cataylst, said, “As an investor, I meet multiple startups trying to solve a real problem. Sudarshan from Lo! Foods stood out for his attempt to solve a very real and pressing health issue in India – that of obesity, diabetes and cardiac risks. With his strong understanding of Science, Consumer and the business, he has built an initial product that has the ability to scale and create a whole new category in the Indian Food space.”

Recently, Lo! Foods announced a partnership with Hyatt Place, Hyderabad, who have rolled out an all-day Low Carb and Keto friendly menu which includes breads, paranthas, pastas, brownies – all created by using Lo! Atta.