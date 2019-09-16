Malayalam Film ‘Appuvinte Sathyanweshanam’ Bags Award at San Diego Kids’ Film Festival

Appuvinte Sathyanveshanam, a Malayalam film directed by Sohanlal and produced by A.V.Anoop and Mukesh Mehta for A V A Productions & E 4 Entertainment, has started its journey across International Film Festivals with a premiere screening in the US and Russia.

The film, which centers around the realistic approach of a child in understanding the truth based on Gandhian values, reinstates about being true in all aspects.

The film won the Special Jury Award at the recently concluded “San Diego International Kids Film Festival 2019 held from 24th to 25th August 2019. The film also got selected for participating in two more film festivals in Russia – Nadym Intl Film Festival, held from 13th to 15th Sep 2019 and at Votkinsk Intl Film Festival which is scheduled from 25th to 27th Sep 2019.

Child artist Rithun had won the “Best Child Artist” award at the 49th Kerala State Film Awards held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala and also received the award for “Best Costumer & Best Child Artist” award given by Kerala State Film Critics Award.

Late M.J.Radhakrishnan, who won the Best Cinematographer award at the 66th National Film Awards for the Malayalam movie Olu, directed by Shaji N Karun, had done the cinematography for this film.