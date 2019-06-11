Maratt Techpark, Maratt Group’s Rs 112-Cr IT Building, to Come Up at SmartCity Kochi

Bengaluru-based multi-sector Maratt Group will build its first knowledge-based IT building in Kerala at SmartCIty Kochi. The new upcoming Maratt Techpark is expected to generate over 4,000 IT employment opportunities.

Maratt Group founded in 1946 is firmly established in agro-business, plantations and real estate. Their construction work at SmartCity Kochi is fast progressing. The Rs 112-crore project on 3.06 acres of land will have a total area of half a million sq. ft and leasable area of 3.5 lakh sq. ft. and is expected to be completed and operational by April 2021.

Designed in accordance with the green building concepts to provide top quality IT space to the companies, the project envisages three levels of car parking and seven floors above it. Each floor will have a carpet area of 50,000 sq. ft, which can be divided into four independent work spaces if required. The parking area can accommodate 570 four wheelers and 2,600 two-wheelers.

The special features in the building include LEED certification, energy-saving measures, sewage treatment plant, solid waste disposal measures, power backup and use of solar power.

M K Marattukalam, Chairman and Managing Director, Maratt Group, said that the “Maratt Techpark will provide work spaces conforming to global standards”. Maratt Techpark is being planned as an eye-catching building with unique facade, spacious lobbies and elevators, food courts, scientifically designed parking spaces, professionally managed facilities like gymnasium and gaming areas.

The project, once complete, is ecan cater to a cluster of global MNCs or single IT occupant. It will also be an excellent launching pad for start-ups, co-working spaces and small IT/ITES companies looking for a self-contained environment with all the facilities necessary for smooth business operations.

According to Manoj Nair, CEO, SmartCity Kochi, “We are also discussing with the co-developer to explore specific facility accreditation that will help attract niche IT companies to Maratt Tech Park. The progress of the project is on schedule and the facility will open for occupancy from April 2021”.