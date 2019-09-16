Milind Soman to Play Lord Shiva on Small Screen

Big screen star MilindSoman will make his TV debut, playing the role of an incarnation of Lord Shiva on Star Bharat’s new show ‘Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi’.

Actor Mohit Raina, who was earlier chosen for the role of Shiva, had refused to accept the part win to his hectic schedule. The producers zeroed in on Milind Soman, post this development.

Milind Soman is not only known as a good actor by his fans but also a fitness promoter. He is known to spread happiness and positivity. In such a situation, it is certain that his fans will be excited to see him exploring his versatile acting skills.

‘Jag JananiMaaVaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ airs on Star Bharat every Monday to Saturday at 9.30 pm starting September 30.