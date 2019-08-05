Mindray’s Diagnostics Technologies to Boost Lab Practice in India

Mindray Medical India, a leading global provider of superior medical device technology that specializes in producing state-of-the-art diagnostic products for hospitals, advanced labs and standalone diagnostic centres, has lined up superior diagnostic technologies aimed at boosting lab practice in India. As part of its efforts in this arena, Mindray organized a special scientific forum dedicated to Haematology on August 3, 2019, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The special scientific forum witnessed experts discussing various topics related to Hematology. Globally reputed Haematologist Dr Sukesh Nair from CMC Hospital, Vellore, who enlightened local doctors about his research on Laboratory Instrumentation; and Dr. Anil Handoo, a renowned Haemato-pathologist from BLK Hospital, New Delhi, who spoke on the new blood parameters, spoke to the media after the special scientific forum about the novel diagnostic technologies that would help in boosting diagnosis and lab practice in India.

Dr George Abraham, of Ananthapuri Hospitals, Thiruvananthapuram; and Dr Geetha, of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, elaborated on the special scientific forum that was specially-designed for the benefit of pathologists, clinicians, pediatricians and oncologists. Sebastian KF, Area Manager, Kerala, Mindray Medical India, also spoke.

The Indian population is gravely affected with rising blood disorders like sickle cell anemia, thrombosis, leukemia, and other gene-related problems like haemophilia. Blood is the doorway to detect many anomalies that are communicable and non-communicable in nature, the experts opined.

According to Dean Zhang, Managing Director, Mindray India, the company is inspired by its customer. “We adopt advanced technologies and transform them into accessible innovation, bringing healthcare within reach. While improving the quality of care, we help reducing its cost, making it more accessible to a larger part of humanity,” Dean Zhang added. The company has introduced some world-class advanced products in the field of Haematology, Biochemistry & Immunodiagnostics.

Mindray is a technology enabler and closely works with haematologists and the pathologist community providing solutions for detection of blood disorders. The company also hosts and supports many scientific deliberations and actively contributes towards diagnostic innovation. Mindray has also lined up aggressive growth plans to pocket a major share of the growing IVD segment in India.