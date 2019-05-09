MINI John Cooper Works Hatch Drives into India

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch has driven into India, much to the excitement of automotive enthusiasts. Built based on the MINI 3-door Hatch, the car will be made available at all MINI dealerships as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) unit from June onwards.

According to Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, a unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance, John Cooper Works has always been in a league of its own. Our premium performance models that are named after the legendary John Cooper are the most powerful and exclusive MINI models ever built. John Cooper Works embodies the true essence of motorsport. When you’re behind the wheel of a John Cooper Works, you’re guaranteed thrills worthy of the race track. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is the latest addition to our established and highly successful MINI model portfolio in India.”

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is now available in a petrol variant for booking at an ex-showroom price of Rs 43,50,000.