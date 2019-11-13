OET to Organize Healthcare Communication Forum 2019 in Kochi

The Occupational English Test (OET), the only international English language test designed specifically for healthcare professionals will be holding their Healthcare Communication Forum 2019 at Marriot Hotel, Kochi on 21st November 2019. The Forum aims to focus on the shared responsibility of healthcare stakeholders and English language assessors in ensuring patient safety and quality of care.

Communication is an important component in all steps of the healthcare process. Since Kerala is known for healthcare innovations and services, OET will conduct its second Healthcare Communication Forum in Kochi.

Dr. Indu Arneja, Founder, Indian Institute of Healthcare Communication will deliver the keynote presentation on the topic of “Educating healthcare professionals for the future”. Elin Sandberg, Head of Programmes – Global Engagement, Health Education England, UK, Sasidharan Nair, Chairman, Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC, Government of Kerala), Prof. Roy K. George, President, Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) and few more delegates will address the Forum.

Sujata Stead (Australia), CEO of Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, the owner of OET, will share with delegates an update on OET activities in India and globally.

Healthcare professionals, hospital administrators, employers, educators and academics may participate in this Forum with free prior registration. Those who would like to attend the Forum should register online. Attendance is complimentary and the last date for registration is 19 November 2019.

OET is recognised as proof of English language proficiency for registration purposes by major healthcare boards and Councils in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Singapore, Malta, Namibia and Ukraine. It is also accepted in Australia and New Zealand for visa and immigration purposes.