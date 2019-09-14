Onam Week Finale in Kerala Capital on September 16

The Onam Week Fete that has been showcasing the best of Kerala’s art and performing traditions in multiple venues for a week in the state capital, will run to a close on September 16, Monday, with a colourful pageantry that would mark the finale of the celebrations.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will flag off the procession, organized by the Kerala Tourism Department, at Manveeyam Veedhi, near the Raj Bhavan at 5pm on Monday. Minister for Tourism, Co-operation and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran will hand over the traditional musical instrument ‘Kombu’ that proclaims the commencement of the procession, which will wind its way through the thoroughfares of the city for the next two hours.

The grand moving spectacle will have about 85 floats featuring various art forms, along with other majestic attractions like the mounted police and military band. As many as 80 tableaux from the Central and State departments, public and private institutions and cooperative sector will add charm to the pageantry. CRPF personnel will lead the procession playing musical instruments and displaying parasols, to be followed by police band and mounted police.

As the state is holding a national conclave on tourism the same day, ministers from various states attending the meet are guests of honour at the event. A special enclosure has been arranged for them to watch the procession in front of the University College. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel, ministers, and senior officials will join the guests at the specially-put up pavilion.

The Governor will inaugurate the valedictory function to be held at Nishagandhi, Kanakakunnu, at 7pm, where prizes for the winners of the pageantry will be distributed.

The seven-day Onam celebrations has showcased a profusion of Kerala’s classical and folk art and performing traditions and stage-shows before a wide audience, including tourists from the country and abroad.