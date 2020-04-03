PhonePe Rolls Out #100CroresPledge Challenge to Combat Covid 19

As the Covid 19 situation continues to be grim, Bengaluru-headquartered PhonePe has launched a #100CrorePledge, urging 10 crore Indian citizens to donate to the PMCARES Fund to show their solidarity in fighting the virus. PhonePe has pledged to contribute Rs 10 for every Indian who donates even Re 1 to the PMCARES Fund via the PhonePe App using UPI by April 30, 2020. In total, PhonePe has pledged to contribute a maximum of up to Rs 100 crore.

According to Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe, “the #100CrorePledge is an attempt to lift the mood of the country in this period of crisis. We are asking every Indian to unite and donate, even if it’s just Re 1, to the PMCARES Fund. Our mission is to get 10 crore people to donate to this cause and create a World Record for the highest ever number of donors for a cause in history.”

To make a donation, users can visit the PhonePe app and follow three simple steps: Open the PhonePe app and “Click to Donate” banner. Then follow the instructions on the page and make the desired contribution.

The minimum amount of contribution is just Re 1. All donations can be made only through the UPI payment method, and funds will be directly transferred from the donor’s bank account to the PMCARES Fund’s bank account. These donations are eligible for 100% tax exemption under 80G.

PhonePe is India’s leading digital payments platform with over 200 million registered users.