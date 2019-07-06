Pi Datacenters to Give Kerala its First Uptime Institute Tier-4 Certified Data Center

Pi Datacenters, a datacenter and enterprise cloud organization is setting up Kerala’s first Uptime Institute Tier-4 certified Datacenter in Infopark – Pi-Kochi. This will be the company’s second facility coming up in India with the company’s flagship data center and Asia’s largest Uptime Institute TIER IV certified facility is based out of Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The Pi-Kochi project kick-off was held in the presence of M Sivasankar, Secretary – IT; S Suhas, District Collector of Ernakulam, and Hrishikesh Nair, CEO, Kerala IT Parks. S Suhas launched the logo of Pi-Kochi at the event.

The state-of-the-art, greenfield datacenter – Pi-Kochi is being set up in Infopark Phase 2 in 6 acres of land with a panned investment of Rs.400 crores. Pi-Kochi slated to be a world-class facility with innovation as key, is expected to be fully operational by March 2020.

“Driven by the vision to cater to the digital needs of the nation, Pi Kochi will chart its path, to be the one shop stop for all the IT infrastructure needs of enterprises, across verticals in government, public and private sectors. The data center would address the growing demand for high quality and optimal cost data center and cloud services, in the country.” Said Kalyan Muppaneni, Founder and CEO, Pi Datacenters at the launch event.

“While providing reliable infrastructure to the businesses, Pi Kochi would also contribute to the growth of IT industry and thereby the economy, in the region. It would actively play part, in creating and nurturing an IT ecosystem, by enabling a smooth IT infrastructure kick start. Pi adds to the credibility of the region and would attract new companies and investors,” he added.

“Pi Kochi will actively give back to the community, by supporting the Smart living initiatives in this region. We plan to generate a direct employment for up to 300 qualified professionals and promotes indirect employment of more than 1000 individuals, in Kerala. With the highly dynamic and experienced individuals at the helm of Pi Datacenters, Pi Kochi will grow to be a leader in the space of data center and cloud. Pi Kochi is going to up the credibility, standard and profile of Infopark,” said Geo Kurian, Director & Head – Kerala, Pi-Kochi.

“Though our IT industry has been thriving in the last two decades, most of the companies here used to rely on their data back up to outside Kerala or to global companies. Setting up of Pi-Kochi will bring in a great paradigm shift especially for the government and public sector offices to have a local centre for all their critical data. Pi-Koch datacenter is a great boon and a great milestone for Kerala’s IT Industry,” said Hrishikesh Nair.

Data centre tiers are an efficient way to describe the infrastructure components being utilised at a business’s data centre. Tier 1 is the simplest infrastructure, while Tier 4 is the most complex and has the most redundant components. A Tier 4 data center is an enterprise class data center tier with redundant and dual-powered instances of servers, storage, network links and power cooling equipment.