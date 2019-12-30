Registration for India Skills Kerala 2020 crosses 12,000

The upcoming India Skills Kerala 2020 has elicited huge response from youngsters across the state with the registration for participation in the event already crossing 12,000.

The registration for the multi-tier competitions, being organized by the Industrial Training Department (ITD) and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), both under the Laour and Skills Department, Government of Kerala, will close on December 31.

Besides offering a platform for the youth to showcase their capabilities and win attractive prizes in as many as 42 categories of vocational and non-vocational skills, the participants stand the prospect of getting selected to the national and international skill competitions, based on their performance at the state-level finale.

This time, more popular disciplines have been included in the competitions and prizes made more attractive, which has helped generate overwhelming response to the event.

“The advanced publicity and good media coverage have created greater awareness about the event among the youth. We expect that more youngsters from Kerala will get the opportunity to represent the country at the World Skills Competitions 2021, to be held in Shanghai, China”, said Shri P K Madhavan, Additional Director (Training).

India Skills Kerala 2020 will get under way with the district level competitions scheduled from January 15 to 20, 2020. The Zonal events will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode from January 27 to 31. The State-level finale is scheduled from February 22 to 24, at Swapna Nagari, Kozhikode.

The State level winners will make it to World Skills India 2020, and the national winners will get the opportunity to participate in World Skills 2021, Shanghai, China.

In the previous edition, competitions were held in 20 skills. This has been steeply increased to 42, which include 20 academic skills and 22 specialized skills.

Age is the only eligibility criteria to compete in this skill competition. The competitions in Water Technology, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, and Information Network Cabling are open to those born on or after 01.01.1996. For the remaining skills, candidates who are born on or after 01.01.1999 can compete.

Registration can also be done in all government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) for free of charge.