Responsible Tourism Efforts Aid Thejaswini Eco Farm Tourism Society Post Success

Farm Tourism and sales of organic farm produce have been penning a huge success story in Cherupuzha, thanks to the efforts of the Responsible Tourism Mission and the Thejaswini Eco Farm Tourism Society.

The Thejaswini Eco-Farm Tourism Society, established in 2010 with the aim of promoting organic farming and eco-farm tourism, began seeing good tidings after the advent of Responsible Tourism Mission – Kerala (RT Mission) and its partnership with RT Mission.

Situated in Cherupuzha panchayath of Kannur district of North Kerala, Thejaswini Eco-Farm Tourism Society has around 1000 certified organic farmers as its backbone, who have been trained by the society and are engaged in farming in accordance with its planning and guidelines. The society provides them with all the necessary guidance to achieve the certification and maintain the expected quality.

Its sister concern, Thejaswini Coconut Farmers Produce Company Ltd., formed in 2013 with the collaboration of 30,128 farmers from 270 coconut producer societies and 15 coconut producer federations, is into making value-added products from these farmers.

After getting into partnership with RT Mission-Kerala, Thejaswini Eco-Farm Tourism Society has registered more than 1000 Responsible Tourism Mission units in order to extend sustainable tourism activities in the north Malabar region. These units comprise homestays, farm stays, tree huts, tent stays, orchards, agricultural farms, honeybee farms, animal farms, and fish farms.

Tourists get a chance to have a wonderful farming experience. They can stay, witness the farming methods, and purchase farm-fresh produce such as Honey, Nutmeg, Coconut, Neera, Cashew Nut, Coco, Rambutan, Mangostin, Passion Fruit, Mango Fruit, Jackfruit, and so on. Many varieties of honey are produced here in abundance. One can learn how to climb coconut and areca nut trees and harvest the nuts, weave coconut fronds, husk coconuts and areca nuts, or to pluck pepper and coffee beans during the farm visit.

Visitors also get a chance to visit the facility making value-added products. The company produces coconut oil, organic coconut oil, organic virgin coconut oil, honey, certified organic spices, hand-made bath soap made from coconut oil, multi-purpose liquid soap, hair oil, skin care oil, and organic manure under the brand name Thejas. Tourists can visit the company, learn about its functioning, see how the value-added products are processed, and purchase them.

Other tourism packages would include Theyyam, Trekking, River Rafting, Therapy Center Visit and Treatment, and Martial Arts Visit and Training. Some of the viewpoints around the locality are Paithal Mala, Ranipuram Hills, Kottathalachi Mala, Palakkayam Thattu, Thirunettikallu, Chathamangalam Theruvamala, and Tabore Mala.

According to Sunny Joseph, President, Thejaswini Farmers Producers Company, it has posted a total turnover of around Rs 1.45 crore in fiscal 2018-19. Besides, an amount of Rs 90,23,004 has been earned through the sales of farm produce and value added products.