Responsible Tourism: Kerala Inks MoU with Madhya Pradesh

RT Mission to extend aid to implement projects in MP

Taking a cue from Kerala’s successful Responsible Tourism (RT) model, Madhya Pradesh is all set to implement the community-oriented and heritage-preserving RT activities with the cooperation of the Responsible Tourism Mission, under the state Tourism Department.

Formalising the tie-up, Rani George, Secretary, Tourism, Kerala, and Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai , Principal Secretary to CM and Tourism Department, Madhya Pradesh, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

As per the MoU,which will be valid till 2022, RT Mission will be the implementing agency for Kerala and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will take care of the partnership in Madhya Pradesh.

Rupesh Kumar K, Kerala State RT Mission Coordinator, will be the Nodal Officer for Kerala and Manoj Kumar Singh, Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, will be the Nodal Officer for the northern state. Apart from implementation of RT activities, the state mission will extend its support to Madhya Pradesh in 16 areas, including the preparation of the Master Plan for RT protocol for potential destinations.

Commenting on the MoU, Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Tourism, said: “Activities of RT Mission in Kerala is the best example for participatory approach in tourism sector. It is a proud moment for us that Madhya Pradesh is starting RT with the guidance and support of Kerala Tourism through its RT Mission.”

Rani George said: “It is a big recognition for Kerala that other Indian states are considering the RT activities as a model and started implementing the initiative in their states.”

“This decision of MP Tourism proved that activities of RT Mission of Kerala have significantly succeeded in generating revenue and jobs for local community through tourism and became a model for other Indian states,” said P Bala Kiran, Director, Tourism.

Rupesh Kumar said, “Eco-friendly and local community-oriented tourism activities only have relevance, and that only will succeed. The MoU shows that our country has realised the importance of RT.”

RT Mission has more than 17,000 registered units under various categories, which can be directly or indirectly linked with tourism and around one lakh beneficiaries across the state.

From 1st August 2017 to 29 February 2020, the registered units under RT Mission has generated around 28 crores of revenue from tourism sector. The activities of RT Mission are well appreciated internationally asa model responsible tourism practices/activities and bestowed various national and international awards, including WTM Gold awards and PATA Award for Women Empowerment.