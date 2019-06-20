RM Education Lends a Helping Hand to Thiruvananthapuram Schools

The RMESI Foundation, the CSR arm of RM Education Solutions India (RM ESI), distributed shoes, bags, and textbooks to students of Karichar, Pallipuram and Thiruvalloor schools, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CSR activity was presided by RM Group CEO David Brooks, RM ESI CEO Connell Viegas, and CFO Manoj Parameswaran Nair. This is the 10th continuous year of extending assistance to these schools by the RMESI Foundation. A computer lab was also inaugurated at the Karichar School on the occasion.

According to RM ESI CEO Connell Viegas said, “It is our vision to inspire these students to learn to their fullest potential and we are honored to actively contribute to make education a part of their lives.”

RM Education Solutions India, a subsidiary of UK-based RM plc, has its presence in Thiruvanathapuram Technopark, and provides world-class educational products and services that aid teachers to teach and learners to learn. RM ESI currently employs over 700 professionals at its Technopark facility