Robotic Process Automation Workshop Organised

The ICT Academy of Kerala, in association with UiPath, a leading robotics process automation solution provider, organised a free workshop on robotics process automation at B-Hub, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram. More than hundred students participated in the one-day workshop. The participants were also given training to develop software bot in a day.

The workshop was organized with an aim to create digitally literate students, said Rajesh R. Nambiar, Programme Director, UiPath Academic Alliance Programme. The aim is to create around five lakh robotics process automation experts across the country within three years. He also stated that students should acquire the technical skills required by the employment sector.

RPA is listed as a major Technology disruptor for the industry and governments, said Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy. He added that it was important to drive RPA awareness in the community of graduates and professionals.

The workshop was addressed by robotic process automation developers including Niveditha Kapil, Deepika K., Dennis Gabriel, Manoj P and Neethukumar.