Roots Ventures Invests in Healthy Snacking Startup Kaarya Naturals

Mumbai-based Roots Ventures, which is a multi-stage and sector agnostic investing platform, has announced investment in Kaarya Naturals, a Mumbai-based health food company founded by Kajal Bhatia, India’s first certified whole food nutritionist and a diabetes educator. Kaarya currently retails its range of protein and health bars under the brand eighty20. The company plans to expand its range of healthy snacks.

Japan Vyas, Managing Partner, Roots Ventures, says, “We are what I call a snacking nation, but at the same time, we are increasingly witnessing a trend of eating healthy without compromising on taste. Consumers are focusing on nutrition and additionally, vegetarians looking for ways to overcome protein deficiency in their traditional diet. We are excited to be partnering with Kajal who brings her significant experience in health and nutrition to launch great tasting and healthy snacks, their association with TJUK will provide the company, ability to reach a wider audience in a short period of time”

Kajal Bhatia founded Kaarya Naturals a plant forward company in Nov 2017 with an aim to address snacking needs of customers who want to eat healthy. Its brand eighty20 makes 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, and minimally processed healthy snacks, which are based on the philosophy that eating right 80% of the time allows individuals to balance health without compromising on taste. The current product portfolio comprises of energy bars for nutrition-on-the-go that comes in three flavours cranberry, Blueberry & Toughnut. It has recently launched India’s first 20gm Plant Protein bar called “Plant Protein Plus”.

Commenting on her motivation to establish eighty20, Kajal Bhatia, Founder CEO, Kaarya Naturals says, “As a whole food nutritionist and a homemaker, I was always searching for honest food products that develop high-quality, clean and safe food from sustainable and humane sources. When I struggled to find these products consistently, I decided to create my own. It is about inclusiveness, expanding choices, and fostering innovation.”

“When we started looking for investors, we were clear in our minds that we were looking for a long term partner and we found a good fit with the Roots Ventures team when we first met them. They believed in my vision for the Company and we share similar value systems. Further, Japan and the team’s stellar investing track record made our decision easier,” she adds.