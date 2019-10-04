SEMrush to Kick-Off Mega Marketing Show; to Host 40 Intl Speakers

Online visibility management platform SEMrush is set to host the biggest business event in the country on December 5in Bangalore.

To be held at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, the SEMrush Marketing Show will have around 40 speakers from top international companies, including Microsoft, IBM, Uber, etc. The opening keynote will be presented by one of the most known marketers all over the world – Larry Kim talking about growth marketing strategies. The conference will be also featured by the leaders at Shopify, Hubspot, Quora, Swiggy, Nykaa and others. The workshop track of the conference will be conducted by speakers from Google, Facebook, LinkedIn and SEMrush.

Sharing his thoughts on the conference, one of the conference’s speakers Charmis Pala, Global SEO Head at Cleartrip.com states, “This conference is an excellent opportunity to receive the latest industry news, learn the best practices from marketing leaders and get new creative ideas for your digital marketing campaigns. It’s great to see that such conferences are coming to India.”

The conference will gather around 2,000 participants responsible for implementing marketing technology and operations that drive growth, profitability, and extraordinary customer experiences in Indian and international companies. According to SEMrush data, global searches for top Indian startups which got abroad, grew by 12% in the last three years. For some of these companies, the growth of interest exceeds even 1000%. No surprise ‘digital marketing’ is 140% higher in the demand in Google in India now than it was in 2016.

Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush commented, “This conference will bring about a change in practices of the marketing leaders and will enhance them with new ideas and latest industry updates. It will bring a revolutionary change in the market which will eventually lead to innovative campaign. It is our honor and privilege to come up with such conference in India.”

SEMrush is an online visibility management platform ensuring businesses get measurable results from online marketing. Trusted by over 4,000,000 marketers worldwide, SEMrush offers solutions for SEO, PPC, content, social media and competitive research.