Separate Budget Head Status of SCTIMST Reinstated

The Department of Science and Technology, GoI has reinstated the pre-2008 budget status of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum from the financial year 2020-21.

With a separate head of account , the activities of the Institute can now be better planned and there is scope to obtain higher allocations from the GOI to meet the requirements of the institute to fulfill its mandate and plan its future developmental activities.

SCTIMST had a separate head of account under which budget allotments were made by the Government of India until financial year 2006-07, as an institute of national importance established through an Act of Parliament in 1980. This practice was stopped from financial year 2007-08, when the budget for SCTIMST was clubbed under the head of Assistance to Autonomous Bodies under DST.

The request of the institute to reinstate the pre-2008 status of a separate head of account and separate appropriation as has been foreseen in Section 15 of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Act, 1980 has now been accepted by the DST and the Union Government.