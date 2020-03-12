Sharman Joshi is Back, Plays Babloo Bachelor in New Flick

Ace actor Sharman Joshi is back! He will be seen in Babloo Bachelor, directed by Agnidev Chatterjee. The film which also stars Pooja Chopra and Tejashree Pradhan is produced by Ajay Rajwani under the banner of Rafat Films.

Babloo Bachelor is a comedy genre film, in which Sharman Joshi plays the protagonist. The story is based in UP, where a well to do family had always dreamt of their son’s wedding with great pomp. Babloo (Sharman Joshi) meets a few girls, but fails to get the right one. This is when he meets the character played by Pooja Chopra, who is already engaged and is not a virgin. Babloo rejects the proposal.

He then gets to meet the character played by Tejasri Pradhan, and falls in love with her. They decide to get married. However, the twist happens when Tejasri runs away just ahead of the wedding. She had always wanted to be an actor and as she lands a lead role in a reality show in Mumbai, she decides to run away.

Sharman desperately tries to reach out to her, and even travels to Mumbai. There, by chance, he again bumps into Pooja Chopra who is the creative head of the channel that is producing the reality show. He confides in her and she agrees to help him and when finally Tejasri comes back, Sharman falls in love with Pooja Chopra after looking at her inititiave and efforts to bring Tejasri back. The question remains as to who Sharman will marry?

Sharman, Tejasri and Pooja came together on the occasion of Holi in Mumbai to promote their film. During media interaction, Sharman Joshi narrated his childhood memories of Holi when he used to escape after throwing water balloons on the people. He spoke about his character, adding that the character of Babloo is quite interesting.

All 3 were seem very excited about the film. They ask their fans to go to the theatre to meet Babloo Bachelor on 20th March.

Babloo Bacjhelor is written by Saurabh Pandey and music is by Jeet Ganguli. Lyrics are by Kumar , Rashmi Virag and Ashish Pandey, while Arjit Singh and Pappon have sung the songs. Apart from Sharman Joshi, Tejasree Pradhan, and Pooja Chopra, others in the cast include Rajesh Sharma, Leena Prabhu and Neeraj Khetripal. The film will hit theatres on March 20.