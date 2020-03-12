SmartCity Kochi-based NDimensionZ in Global Club of Great Places to Work

NDimensionZ Solutions has made it to the latest global league of Great Places to Work, as an international rating agency included the IT services company at SmartCity Kochi in its list of firms topping in work culture and employees’ trust.

The 2007-founded multinational technology services and solutions company earned the honour as a ‘Great Place to Work’ from a list of 1,000 companies that had applied for the certification this year. The award has been given by Great Place To Work, which is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces.

As an establishment which certifies organisations based on their work culture and employees’ trust in workplaces, Great Place To Work institution receives applications every year more than a 1,000 companies across industries for the certification that establishes one’s organisational approach towards employee care, trust, processes and policies aimed at the creation of a great workplace.

NDZ, a PCI Level-1 and ISO-certified organization with offices office in Dubai, Singapore and Australia as well, provides turnkey solutions and services in the areas of managed software services, cyber security, big data analytics and e-retail with client base across the globe.

NDimensionZ CEO Jithin M V, expressing pleasure over the certification, said the company treats all its employees equally. “We function like a family. Our core focus is on customer success through happy people,” he added, thanking SmartCity Kochi for the “fantastic business ambience”.

SmartCity Kochi CEO Manoj Nair said the IT Special Economic Zone, as a developer, strives to provide high-quality infrastructure and enhance the business environment for its tenants. “NDimensionZ is among our early tenants. It makes us happy they are being recognized for a work culture comparable to global standards,” he added. “This is the second such recognition for a company operating in SmartCity Kochi in successive years.”

SmartCity Kochi, as an IT SEZ spread over 246 acres, is a joint venture company formed by the Kerala government and Dubai Holding.