Sree Chitra Debuts Occlusion Device for Non-Surgical Closure of ASD

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Science and Technology (SCTIMST) has developed a Nitinol-based Occlusion device for Non-surgical closure of Artial Septal Defect (ASD). SCTIMST is an institution of national importance under the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India

The device was developed by the Technical Research Centre for Biomedical Devices functioning under the Biotechnology Department at Sree Chitra. Application have been submitted for getting the Indian patent for the device.

The general structure of an ASD occlusion device consists of a braided two lobed structure; the number of wires are braided together and shaped to form the device, the free ends of the wires are held together both sides of the device Device migration and atrial roof erosion are two major issues that are reported with currently used ASD devices. The devise developed by Sree Chitra is aimed to mitigate these common issues and risks.

The device has been designed with no hub on the left side of the device; this ensures a smooth tissue layer formation over the device in-due course of time after implantation in the left atrium. The hub on the right side has been retained as part of the release mechanism while delivering the device.

Atrial Septal Defect or in common language a hole in the heart is the most common type of heart disorders that occur congenitally. In this particular case the hole is on the wall separating the upper chambers of the heart, i.e., the left and right atria. The defect occurs during the development of the heart chambers when the growth of the wall (septum) separating the left and right atria might become incomplete causing the formation of defects like ASD and PFO; but there’s often no clear cause. Genetics and environmental factors might play a role. Small defects have a probability of getting closed without any intervention during infancy or early childhood.

Presently the demand for the device is met chiefly by imports with one domestic manufacturer. Also the current price of the device is around Rs 60000/- which is expected to be reduced with the Chitra ASD occluder.

The project team include Dr. Sujesh Sreedharan, Engineer-F, Division of Artificial Internal Organs, Biomedical Technology Wing, SCTIMST, Dr. Bijulal S., Professor, Cardiology, SCTIMST, Dr. Krishnamoorthy K.M., Professor, Cardiology, SCTIMST, Muraleedharan CV, Associate Head, BMT Wing, SCTIMST, Ramesh Babu, Engineer-G, Precision Fabrication, Dr. Ramesh P, Scientist-G, Polymeric Medical Devices, Jijo Jerard, Senior Project Engineer, Amritha TS, Project Assistant, Liji G.V., Project Assistant,. Rajeev A, Sr. Scientific Assistant and Subhash Kumar MS, Technical Assistant.