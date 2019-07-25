Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology Acquires Portable Whole Body CT Scanner

In keeping with its target of providing state-of-the-art advanced treatments, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology has acquired a portable full body CT scanner.

The new portable full body CT scanner comes with a wider range of imaging techniques than conventional CT scanners and is a versatile system that can be used in Intensive care units and anywhere in the hospital for any patient. It serves the purpose of both portable CT and intra-operative CT (iCT) scanner and provides point-of-care high-quality CT images.

Post-operative complications like blood clots and brain swelling can be picked up immediately after surgery enabling the neurosurgeons to make a quick course correction in management, if needed.

The battery-powered machine with an innovative internal drive system can easily be transported from room to room and is compatible with picture archival computer systems, electronic medical records, surgical planning and navigation systems and robotic systems.

The machine also has wireless connectivity, does not have age or weight restrictions and is designed to accommodate patients of all sizes.

The new scanner has started functioning in the Department of Neurosurgery and 250 scans were performed since it was commissioned. The machine and facilities which cost approximately Rs 7 crore was funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

This machine helps quick, critical decision-making for rapid changes in treatment strategies depends entirely on the time within which doctors have access to information of the evolving condition of the patient. This results from the scanner supports doctor during operations on the brain and spinal cord for which vital real-time information acquired in the minimum possible time is crucial and every minute counts in deciding outcomes.