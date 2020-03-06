Sree Chitra Open Day Hosts 2K People, as Experts Showcase Devices, Health Tech

More than 2000 people, including students, converged at the the Thiruvananthapuram-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology’s (SCTIMST) Biomedical Technology (BMT) Wing in Poojappura on Friday (March 6) for an Open Day organised to provide them with an insight on the institute’s Research and Clinical Activities. SCTIMST is an institute of national importance under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The Open Day witnessed a large number of people, with more than 2000 people in number arriving at the BMT Wing as experts showcased devices and their development processes that are going to transform Indian medical device industry.

Prototype of devices, finished models, demonstration videos, and operation of various diagnostic instruments were displayed for the general public. There were also opportunities to visit selected laboratories and to interact with engineers, scientists and clinical staff.

The programme started at 10 am and closed at 4 pm. The Biomedical Technology (BMT) Wing of SCTIMST has been actively involved in the research, development, evaluation and technology transfer of life saving medical devices for the past several decades. Many of the products developed by SCTIMST are available in the domestic as well as international market.