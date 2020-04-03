Sree Chitra, Wipro 3D Join Hands for Artificial Manual Breathing Unit Ventilator System

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), has tied up with Wipro 3D, Bengaluru, for joint further development of the prototype the institute had developed, followed by clinical trial and manufacture of emergency ventilator system based on Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). SCTIMST functions under the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.

The AMBU bag or a bag-valve-mask (BVM) is a hand-held device used to provide positive pressure ventilation to a patient who is either not breathing or who is breathing inadequately. However, use of a regular AMBU needs a bystander for its operations who is highly susceptible and non-advisable to be in close contact with the COVID-19 patient. Sree Chitra’s Automated AMBU Ventilator with inputs from clinical faculty will assist the breathing of the critical patients who have no access to ICU ventilators.

For enabling rapid production, the device is designed with readily available components so that it becomes an alternative solution. It provides ventilation support to the needy and is an ideal solution for ventilation shortages.

This portable and the lightweight device enables positive pressure ventilation with a controlled rate of expiration, Inspiratory to Expiratory Ratio, Tidal Volume, etc., Also A PEEP (Positive End Expiratory Pressure) Valve can be added as an extra component to maintain pressure on the lower airways at the end of the breathing cycle which prevents the alveoli from collapsing during expiration. The compressed gas source can also be attached to the system. The automatic device will minimize the need of support personnel in the isolation room thereby enabling a safer, and effective lung-protective operation to COVID patients.

Dr. Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST

Dr. Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST, said, “The technology was developed in a week. Millions of people worldwide are affected by COVID-19, and the numbers are increasing at a very faster rate. In this alarming situation, handy artificial manual breathing unit (AMBU) will be highly helpful. SCTIMST has a long tradition of developing and commercializing needy medical devices. We have risen to the occasion this time too.”

Wipro 3D responded to the Expression of Interest (EoI) invited by Sree Chitra. We held an elaborate discussion with technical teams and assessed the prototype. We intend to quickly move into clinical trials and then and manufacturing through Wipro3D Bangalore.”

The tie up involved, joint further improvements and developments, clinical trials and production. This agreement was executed on fast track mode with the genuine intention of both parties to collaborate and offer support to the nation in the prevailing situation of COVID 19 pandemic.

The Institute deployed a cross-departmental team to develop the know-how and was led by Sarath, Nagesh, Vinod Kumar and personnel from the Artificial Organs Division, the Biomedical Technology Wing and Department of Anaesthesia of the Hospital.