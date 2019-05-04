Stanza Living Makes Bengaluru Foray; Turns Largest Student Housing Provider in Karnataka

Student housing brand Stanza Living has forayed into Bengaluru with the launch of 5,000 beds across 27 residences. The residences are in key student hubs including Bannerghatta, Koramangala, Yelahanka, Mathikere and Electronic City.

As an educational hub, Bengaluru sees record enrolments from domestic and international migrant students, with only a limited percentage able to find campus-affiliated hostel facilities. Stanza Living is laser-focused on this segment and aims to reimagine the traditional student living experience through its smart, hospitality-like offering.

Stanza Living residences are fully-furnished facilities with interactive common areas, where students can enjoy a range of world-class amenities including chef-designed menu of wholesome meals, hospitality-grade professional housekeeping, five-star laundry services, high-speed WiFi infrastructure and 24×7 hi-tech security ecosystem, for a comfortable, exciting and hassle-free living experience.

The company also brings its proprietary personal well-being and professional growth programmes – Stanza Social and Stanza Springboard – to the city. With Stanza Social, residents can enjoy a curated calendar of events (movie screenings, musical nights, sports activities, festival celebrations); local and national brand deals and partnerships. Stanza Springboard complements students’ academic curriculum with industry-learning in the form of activities like resume-building classes, industry talks etc.

According to Anindya Dutta, Co-founder, Stanza Living, “Student housing continues to be a largely unorganised real estate asset that demands professionally-managed, tech-enabled interventions designed around a student’s unique lifestyle. Bengaluru is an extremely important market for us given the large inflow of student population that the city witnesses every year. In late December, we laid the foundation of our operations in Bengaluru and have already scaled-up capacity and stoked consumer interest – which are indicators of our great product-market fit. Bengaluru is poised to be one of our largest markets in India, second only to Delhi NCR.”

Talking about their tech-driven growth, Sandeep Dalmia, Co-founder, Stanza Living, said “Our foray into the region has been bolstered by our consumer-friendly technology interventions like the Stanza Estate App, which has enabled prospective partners – landlords, developers, real-estate professionals – to connect easily with us. It has also helped our integrated teams (supply sourcing, market research and operations) to assess and lock-in market inventory for development. We will be launching a range of online and offline initiatives to connect with potential business partners as we target an inventory of one lakh beds across the country, by 2021.”

India’s largest and fastest growing student housing brand, Stanza Living, is currently present in Delhi NCR, Dehradun, Vadodara and Bengaluru. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, Matrix partners and Alteria Capital, the company plans to extend its footprint to Pune, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and other key educational hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities, in the coming months.