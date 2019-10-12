A large number of students, enthusiastic about startups in a big way, got a chance to realise that a real entrepreneur is the one who does and not just dream. A galaxy of experts in the startup firmament who had lined up in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD) organised by Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur, elaborated on how real entrepreneurs never wait for opportunities to knock on the door, but build the door themselves.

EAD 2019 which arrived at the Kerala capital’s B-HUB in Nalanchira on October 12, aimed at fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship among college students. The four-hour event had an array of Guest Lectures that added to the students’ knowledge and provided an insight to what all things happen after they ‘start-up’. Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur is one of the most successful entrepreneurial organizations in the country with over 50 start-ups incubated within 10 years of our inception.

According to Adel Sakkir, Associate Member, Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur, “the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur chose Thiruvanathapuram as a venue this year because of the booming startup-friendly atmosphere in the capital city.

“Connecting talent with experience was the motto of the event. We have organised the event in association with the Kerala Start Up Mission. We had received a huge response from young entrepreneurs for the event with a registration of over a hundred from Kerala itself,” he said , adding: “We are here to connect startups around the country with investors as well as arranging incubation investment to top 5 start ups in Kerala. Amazon Web services is cooperating with us providing $2000 worth merchandise for free.”

The Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD), is one of its major flagship events. With its initiation back in 2009, EAD has now grown to cover 22 cities in 22 days. BLive is one of the media partners for the initiative.

The esteemed presence of Rajan Singh, founder of Concept Owl, Geethu Sivakumar, CEO at PACE HiTech, Anand Laxman – Co-Founder,10XDS, Binu Sankar- Associate Director, Ernst & Young, Anto Patrex – Co-Founder, Lamaara Pvt. Ltd., Christine Pontaq- Venture Capitalist at Pontaq, Robin Alex Panicker -Venture Partner, Unicorn India, Seshadri Nathan Krishnan-Angel Investor and Member at Mumbai Angels Network, added charm to the whole exercise helping students to know as to what path they must choose to live their dream and turn their out-of-the-box ideas into reality.