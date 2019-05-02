Students, Here’s Something for You: Try Out Internshala’s ‘The Web-Dev Battle’﻿

Calling all students! Are you someone who is passionate about building your ideas from scratch using your creativity and programming skills? If yes, Internshala Trainings has launched The Web-Dev Battle for the you!

Web development, as you are aware, is one of the most coveted fields among recruiters and job seekers alike, based on the recent Internshala’s internship report for 2018. Through this contest, Internshala aims to inspire the students and young graduates to learn this top in-demand skill and build a career in it. The students can apply for the contest by 5th May 2019.

Over the years, the evolution of technology has made us significantly dependent on websites to consume data and access services ranging from buying groceries, booking a cab, and preparing basic project reports to simply watching our favorite TV shows. Everyday, we need a new website for something or need a new feature in the existing websites. It is this dependency of mankind that has led web development to become one of the most sought-after careers even in the time of AI, ML, Deep Learning, and so on.

In The Web-Dev Battle, the participants will undergo a 6-week web development training wherein they’ll learn the skill from scratch.

The students will get to learn HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, PHP, and MySQLi through video tutorials and will get hands-on experience with various assignments, tests, coding challenges, and quizzes. At the end of the training, the participants will be required to submit a project and the top 3 contenders with the most innovative projects stand a chance to win cash rewards worth Rs 1 lakh.

According to Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, “Over the past eight years, Internshala has been striving to bridge the skill-gap between students and the industry. Through Internshala Trainings, we encourage students to explore and learn the most in-demand skills of today and prepare for the jobs of the future.”

“With this contest, we intend to encourage students to learn web development and build a career in it as web development is one such field which is popular among the employers as well as the students, given our reliance on various websites even for the most basic things like learning the meaning of a new word or listening to music,” he added.

