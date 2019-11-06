Techies Turn Foodies at UST Global Yummy Aid; Proceeds to Aid Students Get Scholarships

Yummy Aid, the annual culinary festival also used as fund raising event with the concept of sharing happiness through food was organized by UST Global’ s Network of Women Ussociates (NOWU), the internal volunteering team that facilitates the development and executive mentoring of the company’s woman employees. This event that was internally facilitated at the UST Global campus witnessed visitors in huge numbers thronging the UST Global campus in the city on November 4, 2019. More than 7000 UST Global employees attended the Yummy Aid 2019 venue.

Yummy Aid 2019, the one-day culinary festival-cum-fund raising event, saw the coming together of all the UST Global employees (Ussociates) to participate in the charity-oriented initiative. As many as 27 teams participated in the culinary contest. Participants had brought a variety of dishes ranging from variety of Biriyani’s & Payasam, Naadan Kozhi Varuthathu, Puttu, Appam with an array of lip-smacking delicacies. Special attraction was a stall made all delicacies with Pumpkin with the theme Halloween.

The dishes were sold to all the food enthusiasts. Yummy Aid 2019 had visitors from across different companies operating out of Phase I and Phase 3 of Technopark, apart from UST Global employees at the company’s campus. The highlight this time is the entire event was conducted as Green Initiative with Eco friendly items which saw wide variety of innovation of usage of utensils.

An amount of Rs. 3,14,635 was collected by way of sale of the food items put on display at various counters by participants. The portion of this will be given as Scholarship for 24 Children in association with Rajeswary Foundation (A palliative Care in the city).

According to Shilpa Menon, Centre Head, UST Global Thiruvananthapuram, “UST Global Yummy Aid is an annual festival that aims to bring together all the employees to raise funds for various charity initiatives focused on Women and Children. We have been conducting this festival religiously and has marked a huge success for the last 9 years. This is one such event where all the employees participate for a good cause, for sharing the happiness to others through the medium of food and this year too, the funds collected from this event would be spent for the initiatives on women and children.”

The Yummy Aid 2019 edition included plenty of highlights throughout the day, with 27 teams competing against each other and winners were seen taking home top honors from the event. This festival began on Monday, November 4 and an esteemed panel of judges- including Chef Suresh Pillai, Corporate Chef, Raviz group of Hotels and Deepika NK, winner of Metro and Pinstove Home Chef award, 2018 decided whose culinary preparation reigns supreme at the Yummy Aid fest presented by UST Global. The winners were Stall – Mathanum Kootarum; Best Dish – Pumpkin Platter from Mathanum Kootarum; Best Stall with Variety Dish – Koodathai’s; and Best Blockbuster Stall – Oottupura.