Tenda O2 Outdoor CPE Arrives

Tenda, a leading global vendor of networking devices recently launched the Tenda O2, an Outdoor CPE in India. It has been launched with an affordable price tag offering value for money specifications.

The O2 300Mbps 5GHz Long Range Outdoor CPE is designed to WISP CPE solutions and offers long distance wireless network solutions for video surveillance and data transmission. O2 CPE adopts of an independent power amplifier and 12dBi directional antenna to provide an efficient way to pick up and maintain a stable signal for a wireless network up to 2km.

The O2 CPE adopts auto-bridge technology using which two CPEs can connect to each other when you power on them face to face. Equipped with IP65 waterproof enclosure and high-quality hardware design, O2 CPE can work in various weather conditions, such as sunshine, rainfall or extremely low/high temperature environment. O2 CPE comes with centralized management software that helps users to easily manage all the devices in the network from a single PC-CPE Assistant.

The O2 CPE adopts the Qualcomm AR9344 chipset and special software mechanism optimization for radio driven architecture to offer extended frequency support. This feature is designed to help users get out of the congested, unlicensed 5GHz band and into a clean spectrum.

TD-MAX is Tenda’s TDMA (Time Division Multiple Access) proprietary protocol to improve performance and capacity for wireless WISP outdoor application scenarios. In outdoor environments, the CPE use highly directional antennas to connect to the Base station from distances that can span up to several kilometers.

The CPE can’t sense each other; they become “hidden nodes” and cannot coordinate access to the wireless channel. Thus, the Base station experiences frequent collisions from stations transmitting simultaneously. As the network scales, these collisions build up exponentially, increasing latency and lowering throughput. With TD-MAX, it coordinates all the data transmission and allocates time to active clients to provide greater noise immunity performance when compared to the conventional 802.11 CSMA/CA (Carrier Sense Multiple Access / Collision Avoidance) protocol.

The O2 applies a special optimization in software for the register parameter to deliver 10/20/30/40MHz channel bandwidth option. It provides extra 10MHz and 30MHz channel bandwidth option to consumed according to application scenarios. When you choose 30MHz channel bandwidth option, it can increase throughput for noisy environments. When you choose 10MHz channel bandwidth option, it can increase the number of available, non-overlapping channels, so networks can scale better.

O2 CPE provides Channel Shift feature to offset the central frequency 5MHz upper. It can avoid interference from nearby AP and deliver higher throughput. Wirelessly connect to WISP station/hotspot to share Internet to local wireless and wired network. Tenda O2 is available for Rs 6,000.