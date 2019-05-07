Toonz Picks Cocoon Concept Lab Winner at Annual Animation Masters’ Summit

Toonz Media Group’s annual Animation Masters Summit, which concluded in Thiruvananthapuram, has picked Narayan Talakudar’s animation project ‘The Adventures of Detective of Dodo Dumdum’ as the winner of the first edition of the Cocoon Concept Lab.

The Cocoon Concept Lab, a programme to support authentic story-telling and ideas by providing individualized concept development for emerging concept creators and writers with a TV/Digital series idea or screenplay, received as many as 74 entries from around the world from as far afield as the United States and Nigeria.

The projects were presented to a jury comprising representatives of key broadcasters across India. The three finalists were ‘Mr Inventor’ created by Narayan Talukdar; ‘Kalu & Bhooto’ by Aruit Ghosh; and ‘The Adventures of Detective Dodo Dumdum’, by Narayan Talukdar. The Adventures of Detective Dodo Dumdum was adjudged the winner.

Talukdar was received on stage by Bernard Boiteux, Sales Manager for the Asia Pacific Region at Toom Boom Animation Inc. and received a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The project was also accorded a greenlight for it to be developed under the Toonz banner and presented to the international market.

Established as the first ever animation event in India in 1999, Toonz celebrates the ‘Art of Animation’ bringing together experts and leading figures from the Global Animation Industry from across the world to interact with aspiring artists and creative talents, and for masters to showcase their work to animation professionals, entrepreneurs and the media, sharing their knowledge, experiences, insights and inspirations. The theme at this year’s AMS, which took place on the 3rd and 4th of May was Connecting Content: Seeing the Big Picture.

Anu Sikka, Head of Content, Kids Entertainment Cluster, Nickelodeon India and Viacom18, received the Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Animation. The Legend of Animation Award was bestowed on Prof. Raman Lal Mistry, Animation Guru and Film Designer who is credited for creating the logo of the first ever Indian animation channel, Doordarshan.