UK Games Tech Firm Inspired Sets Up Kochi Infopark Facility

Inspired, a NASDAQ-listed global games technology company supplying virtual sports, mobile gaming and server supported gaming systems, has set up their Centre of Excellence in India at the Jyothirmaya building in Infopark, Kochi. The new office which will initially seat 30 people.

“We chose Infopark after an exhaustive search for locations across Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Kochi. Infopark scored high as we felt the city was high on local knowledge, connectivity to international hubs, rich talent pool, work life balance and IT facilities. In our Kochi office, we initially plan to employ around 30 professionals with expertise in gaming and strengthen our team to 100 by 2022. Once the initial operations of Kochi office are streamlined, we are also planning to migrate operational support from our onshore office in UK to Kochi.” Said, Inspired CTO Tariq Tufail.

The facility was inaugurated by Infopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair, in the presence of Inspired CTO Tariq Tufail; VP of Software Delivery Simon Twigg; VP of People, Lorna Evans & Director of International Development, Jeevan Dhananjayan.

“Inspired, being a product company, through our new centre of excellence in Infopark, we aim to develop technology platforms that facilitate the delivery of games. The Kochi offshore centre will be working on the company’s Remote Game Server, a complicated software platform that hosts gaming content and handles the systems integration to iGaming Platforms. The platform though currently in production, is expecting to grow organically in tune with market demands. Also, each new commercial deal requires integration effort. It is this product that Inspired will continue to develop using off-shore teams in Kochi,” Tufail added.

Inaugurating the new office, Hrishikesh Nair said, “We are excited to welcome Inspired to Infopark campus. Gaming is a fast and ever-growing industry and Inspired is one of the key players globally in this industry. Their presence in Infopark will turn eyes of other similar companies to our IT parks in Kerala. We extend all support to the Inspired team for a smooth functioning here in Infopark.”