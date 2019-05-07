US-based Apolis Lines Up Global Delivery Hub at Technopark

US-based ERP and e-Commerce company Apolis will set up its Global Delivery Hub at the Thiruvananthapuram Technopark.

A lease agreement in this regard was signed by Ranjith Varma, President, Apolis and Sreevalsan S, Registrar Technopark.

The agreement was handed over by Hrishikesh Nair, CEO, Technopark in the presence of Sivaprasad Pillai, Vice President Apolis– India Operations & Offshore Delivery, Apolis and other Technopark officials.

The company has taken up 6000 sq.ft space at the Nila Building in Technopark Phase 1. The company plans to kick-start operations immediately and plans to hire around 60 professionals in the first year and scale up to 200 in the next two years.

The company headquartered at El Segundo, California, have global presence in US, India and China. The company co-founded in 1996 by Amar Shokeen and Rita Shokeen, specialises in ERP in Oracle and SAP and in e-Commerce in Oracle, High Press, Cognitive Analysis, IoT & Artificial Intelligence.