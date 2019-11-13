UST Global Acquires Healthcare Tech Consulting Firm Contineo Health

Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has acquired Contineo Health, a leading healthcare technology consulting firm specializing in Electronic Health Record (EHR) optimization and a partner to over thirty major hospital systems across the US.

The healthcare ecosystem in the US continues to consolidate and shrink with payer-provider collaboration leading the charge toward ensuring improved quality, increased access to care, and lowered costs for consumers. UST Global’s acquisition of Contineo will allow the company to develop comprehensive, end-to-end business solutions that work seamlessly across the payer and provider domains.

“Our acquisition of Contineo Health will further enhance UST Global’s ability to serve our healthcare clients in their transformation journeys cutting across payer and provider footprints. We are committed to ensuring the success of our customers and, ultimately healthcare consumers, through a continued focus on building the right capabilities ahead of the curve through strategic acquisitions and partnerships,” said Jaffry Mohammed, Senior Vice President & Head of Healthcare, UST Global.

“Contineo is very excited to be a part of the UST Global family. With its scale and reach, UST Global provides us the right platform to enhance the value we deliver to healthcare systems and to expand our solutions that enable the value-based care journey of both providers and payers in equal measure,” said Raj Gorla, Chief Executive Officer, Contineo Health.

“The acquisition of Contineo Health adds a new pillar of offerings to support healthcare customers in the EHR space. This team will help strengthen UST Global’ s leadership position across Provider and Payer space,” added Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global.